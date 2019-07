The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to pay you to help capture a certain type of fish.

Black Carp are native to eastern Asia and were actually brought to the United States 40 or 50 years ago. Now, the DNR is offering people $100 for every Black Carp caught and two of them have already been found in the Ohio River.

DNR officials say traditional baits work but people who bow fish will likely have better luck.

