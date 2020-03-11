Indiana DNR Announces “Free Fishing Days”

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced four “Free Fishing Days,” where Indiana residents will not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters.

The 2020 dates announced for free fishing by the Indiana DNR are:

May 3 June 6 June 7 Sept. 26

“Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take youth fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing,” Indiana DNR said on their website.

The Indiana DNR also offers instructional courses for individuals interested in learning more about fishing, teaching new anglers, and finding places to fish close to home through their Learn to Fish Program.

Learn to Fish workshops are hosted around the state throughout the year. On Free Fishing Days, these workshops allow individuals new to fishing to learn without purchasing a license.

You can find more information about Free Fishing Days, the Learn to Fish workshops, where to go fishing, and general fishing information on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.

