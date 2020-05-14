Indiana Department of Natural Resources Shooting Ranges Begin to Reopen

Starting the week of May 18, most Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Fish & Wildlife-owned shooting ranges will begin to reopen, the Indiana DNR announced on Thursday.

All Indiana DNR facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements, according to the organization.

Restrictions will also be put in place to reduce the number of recreational shooters on the shooting ranges at a given time.

Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area’s shooting range will open by appointment only May 15-17 and resume normal operating hours the week of May 18. Shooters wishing to schedule an appointment should call 812-526-6552.

All other FWA shooting ranges, except the one at Willow Slough FWA, will reopen starting the week of May 18. Willow Slough FWA’s range will remain closed until further notice.

Shooting range hours differ between ranges. Check open days and hours before visiting. Shooting range hours and information can be found here.

