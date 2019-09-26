Indiana Dedicates $10 Million to Improving Election Security

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson says her office has been working non-stop since voter confidence took a hit in 2016. Lawson hopes the state’s $10 million investment makes a difference.

This is the first time the state has invested in election equipment. Typically, counties pay for it, but Indiana felt it was time to give voters verification for they can see with their own eyes.

Lawson says the new technology is intended to increase voter confidence after voter registration information was compromised in the last presidential election.

According to Lawson, “We’ve got 92 counties, we’ve got over 5,000 precincts in the state of Indiana we’ve got five different voting systems that are used and so to change the result of an election is next to impossible.”

The state gave $10 million of its budget to election security.

As a result, 10 percent of Indiana’s electronic machines will get paper audit trails.

