Indiana DCS’ Associate Director Resigns After Sending Inappropriate Text Messages

The associate director of the Indiana Department of Child Services has resigned.

Todd Meyer resigned a month ago after an intern reported him to humane resources saying he sent her inappropriate messages.

Meyer was hired to lead changes at DCS following the release of an independent research study. Meyer recruited the intern and later started sending the text messages.

According to Indy Star, Meyer left his position with no fanfare and no reason was given for his departure.

The Indy Star says the intern reported Meyer on July 15th.

She quit that day and Meyer resigned the day after.

