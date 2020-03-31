Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 49; Total Cases 2,159 With 13,373 Tested: March 31 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday, March 31, announced 2,159 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

In total, 49 Hoosiers who were positive for coronavirus have now died.

To date, 13,373 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

This information will be updated as more details are released.

