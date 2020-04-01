Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 65; Total of 2,565 Cases With 14,375 Tested: April 1 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Wednesday, April 1, announced 2,565 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

In total, 65 Hoosiers who had the coronavirus have now died.

As of April 1, 14,375 tests have been reported to ISDH – up from the total of 13,373 tested on Tuesday, March 31.

Marion County had the highest number of new coronavirus cases at 159, totaling 1,117 cases in Marion County alone.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (49), Hendricks (21), Johnson (17) and Lake (25) counties.

According to ISDH, there are now 20 cases of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County, 8 cases in Warrick County, 4 cases in Gibson and Posey Counties, and 3 cases in Dubois County.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update: Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 49; Total Cases 2,159 With 13,373 Tested: March 31 Update

Comments

comments