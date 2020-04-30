Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000

On Thursday, April 30, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 669 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and private laboratories.

With ISDH’s Thursday report of 669 additional COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier state, the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus is now 17,835.

According to ISDH, a total of 1,007 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 43 over the previous day following the removal of one duplication.

To date, 94,998 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 91,550 on Wednesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Thursday, April 20, there are now:

135 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 2,783 total tested

96 total positive tests in Warrick County – 14 total deaths – 604 total tested

47 total positive tests in Daviess County – 11 total deaths – 332 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 283 total tested

23 total positive tests in Dubois County – 234 total tested

11 total positive tests in Posey County – 117 total tested

10 total positive tests in Perry County – 135 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 146 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 119 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 54 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide new information.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 238.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (33), Cass (40), Delaware (17), Elkhart (10), Hamilton (10), Jackson (10), Johnson (16), Lake (60), Madison (14), Montgomery (27), Morgan (12), Orange (12) and St. Joseph (14).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Statewide ICU Bed / Ventilator Usage

According to ISDH, the statewide amount of available ICU beds is currently at 42.5%. Of the ICU beds currently in use, 17.6% are being used by coronavirus patients.

The statewide number of available ventilators is 80.6%. Of the ventilators currently in use, ISDH reports 9.1% are being used by coronavirus patients.

According to ISDH, these numbers are provisional and only reflect data that has been reported to ISDH’s EM Resources database. Total capacity will change as facilities update information. Numbers should not be characterized as a comprehensive total.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

