Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 46; Over 400 New Positive Cases

In Indiana, 46 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, June 2, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,022. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by the state health department and occurred over multiple days.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported the new deaths on Tuesday, in addition to 430 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Hoosier State.

With ISDH’s report of 430 new positive cases, a total of 35,237 Indiana residents are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

271,919 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 265,896 on Monday.

Local Coronavirus Summary as of Tuesday, June 2, via ISDH:

Vanderburgh County: 284 total positive cases Up two from Monday two total deaths 6778 total tested

Warrick County: 166 total positive cases 28 total deaths 1488 total tested

Gibson County: 17 total positive cases 2 total deaths 579 total tested

Posey County: 16 total positive cases 441 total tested

Dubois County: 202 total positive cases three total deaths 1457 total tested

Knox County: 29 total positive cases 815 total tested

Spencer County: 21 total positive cases one total death 390 total tested

Daviess County: 94 total positive cases Up two from Monday 16 total deaths 845 total tested

Perry County: 33 total positive cases 549 total tested

Pike County Six total cases 201 total tested



According to ISDH, Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady.



(Photo: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm)

As of Tuesday, 43.9% of ICU beds and 83.4% of ventilators are available.

