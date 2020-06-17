Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 24; Over 41,000 Total Cases Reported

There were 24 new coronavirus deaths reported in Indiana on Wednesday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,289.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the state rose to 41,013 on Wednesday, with 264 new positive cases announced by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

A total of 371,182 tests have been recorded by ISDH to date up – from 363,745 since Tuesday’s report, following corrections to the previous day’s total.

As of Wednesday, statewide ventilator and ICU bed capacity remained steady according to ISDH:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Related Articles

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments