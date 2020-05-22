Indiana Coronavirus Cases Surpass 30,000

An additional 483 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced on Friday, May 22.

There are now 30,409 total positive coronavirus cases in Indiana following Thursday’s update.

ISDH also reported 27 new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 1,791. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple day.

To date, 208,561 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 202,995 on Thursday.

The Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases reported on Friday was Marion County, with 119 new cases.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

