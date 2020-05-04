Indiana Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Still Increasing; Statewide Hospital Capacity Remains Steady

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has released new information surrounding the coronavirus in the Hoosier State.

On Monday, ISDH reported 583 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and private laboratories.

With ISDH’s newly reported additional positive cases, the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus is now 20,507.

A total of 1,151 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Monday, May 4, there are now:

150 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 3,173 total tested

103 total positive tests in Warrick County – 16 total deaths – 737 total tested

52 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 391 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 330 total tested

25 total positive tests in Dubois County – 286 total tested

13 total positive tests in Posey County – 158 total tested

11 total positive tests in Perry County – 172 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 183 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 138 total tested

2 total positive test in Pike County – 66 total tested

Marion County Had the Highest Number of New Cases, at 193.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were:

Allen (19)

Carroll (16)

Cass (70)

Dearborn (16)

Elkhart (16)

Hamilton (14)

Hendricks (19)

Johnson (38)

LaPorte (22)

Lake (43)

St. Joseph (13)

Tippecanoe (36)

White (25)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Though the number of cases and deaths has increased, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ventilator capacity remain steady.

As of Monday, 45.4% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

To date, 113,297 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 108,859 on Sunday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Comments

comments