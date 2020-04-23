Indiana Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 13,000; Statewide Deaths at 706

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Thursday, April 23, announced that an additional 612 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

As of Thursday, ISDH reports a total of 13,039 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 706 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus to date.

As of Thursday, 72,040 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 69,470 on Wednesday.

In ISDH’s Wednesday, April 22 coronavirus update, it was noted:

“The new cases and new tests reported today (Wednesday) are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections,” ISDH said in a statement on Wednesday. “The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.”

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Thursday, April 23, there are now:

104 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 2,147 total tested

77 total positive tests in Warrick County – 9 total deaths – 411 total tested

38 total positive tests in Daviess County – 7 total deaths – 244 total tested

18 total positive tests in Knox County – 211 total tested

16 total positive tests in Dubois County – 174 total tested

8 total positive tests in Posey County – 78 total tested

6 total positive tests in Perry County – 106 total tested

6 total positive tests in Gibson County – 108 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 85 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 48 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide additional information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

Marion County had the highest amount of new positive cases, at 160.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (44), Bartholomew (17), Cass (61), Elkhart (11), Hamilton (23), Hendricks (34), Johnson (22), Lake (55), Shelby (20) and St. Joseph (22).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous ISDH Update (April 22):

