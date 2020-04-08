Indiana Coronavirus Cases Near 6,000 as Deaths Surpass 200: April 8 Update

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), as of Wednesday, April 8, the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Indiana is nearing 6,000 – with over 200 Hoosier deaths in total.

Indiana Coronavirus Deaths

A total of 203 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 151.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (11), Hamilton (29), Hancock (12), Hendricks (17), Johnson (19), Lake (43) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Overall, ISDH’s April 8 report states that there are now 5,943 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Locally, as of Wednesday, April 8, there are now:

41 total positive cases in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 136 total tested

26 total positive cases in Warrick County – 50 total tested

10 total cases in Knox County – 83 total tested

9 total cases in Dubois County – 57 total tested

5 total cases in Posey County – 12 total tested

4 total cases in Gibson County – 18 total tested

1 total case in Spencer County – 17 total tested

To date, 30,869 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 28,764 on Tuesday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

