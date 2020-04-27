Indiana Coronavirus Cases Near 16,000 After 963 New Cases Reported Monday

On Monday, April 27, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing between April 22 and April 26 at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and private laboratories.

With ISDH’s Monday report of 963 additional positive cases, the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus is now at 15,961.

Cass County had the highest number of new cases, at 439.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (49), Bartholomew (26), Clark (50), Fulton (10), Hamilton (16), Howard (35), Lake (53), Marion (133), Miami (28), St. Joseph (11) and Tippecanoe (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

To date, a total of 844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, ISDH reported Monday. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to ISDH, another 88 “probable deaths” have been reported. ISDH began reporting probable deaths on Saturday, April 25, and defines probable deaths as “those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans, and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.” Probable deaths are not included in the total confirmed counts.

84,476 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 81,708 on Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Monday, April 27, there are now:

119 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 2,428 total tested

83 total positive tests in Warrick County – 13 total deaths – 484 total tested

45 total positive tests in Daviess County – 9 total deaths – 287 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 250 total tested

18 total positive tests in Dubois County – 194 total tested

9 total positive tests in Posey County – 93 total tested

8 total positive tests in Perry County – 121 total tested

6 total positive tests in Gibson County – 122 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 97 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 50 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide new information.

ICU Bed / Ventilator Usage

The Indiana State Department of Health reports there to be 43.8% available ICU beds statewide, and 79% ventilators available statewide.

Of the 56.2% of ICU beds currently being used, 17.6% are being used by COVID-19 patients, while 38.6% are being used by non-COVID patients.

The 21% of ventilators in use are comprised of 9% COVID-19 patients, and 12% non-COVID patients.

According to ISDH, these numbers are provisional and only reflect data that has been reported to ISDH’s EM Resources database. Total capacity will change as facilities update information. Numbers should not be characterized as a comprehensive total.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

