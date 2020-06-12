Indiana Coronavirus Cases and Deaths Continue to Increase

Across the Hoosier State, coronavirus cases and deaths are continuing to increase each day.

On Friday, June 12, the number of positive cases in the state increased by 452. The number of statewide deaths also increased, by 16 total.

The information comes from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH)’s daily COVID-19 report, which now shows a total number of 39,146 statewide positive coronavirus cases and 2,214 statewide positive COVID-19 deaths as of Friday.

To date, 335,180 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 327,342 since Thursday’s report.

[SUGGESTED ARTICLE: Perry County Assisted Living Facility Reports Spike of COVID-19 Cases]

ISDH keeps track of the percentage of Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators that are available throughout the state’s hospitals.

Statewide ICU Bed Usage as of Friday, June 12:

Available ICU Beds : 38.2% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 13.1% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 48.7%

: 38.2%

Statewide Ventilator Usage:

Available Ventilators : 83.5% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.9% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.7%

: 83.5%

Anyone in need of COVID-19 testing is encouraged by the state health department to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

More Indiana Coronavirus News

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments