Indiana Coronavirus Cases Climb as 62 More Statewide Deaths Reported

The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday, May 5, reported 541 new positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Indiana.

With the addition of the 541 new positive cases, there are now 21,033 total Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 1,213 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 62 from ISDH’s Monday, May 4 update.

To date, 115,834 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 113,297 on Monday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Tuesday, May 5, there are now:

153 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total death – 3,209 total tested

106 total positive tests in Warrick County – 18 total deaths – 744 total tested

52 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 399 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 331 total tested

27 total positive tests in Dubois County – 293 total tested

14 total positive tests in Posey County – 164 total tested

11 total positive tests in Perry County – 173 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 189 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 138 total tested

2 total positive test in Pike County – 67 total tested

Marion County was the Indiana county with the highest amount of new positive cases, at 97.

According to ISDH, other Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive COVID-19 cases are as follows:

Allen (32)

Bartholomew (30)

Cass (36)

Delaware (11)

Elkhart (22)

Hamilton (15)

Jackson (16)

Johnson (15)

Lake (64)

LaPorte (12)

Noble (37)

St. Joseph (19

Steuben (10)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health department

While the Number of Cases Has Increased, Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator Capacities Remain Steady

As of Tuesday, about 44% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

According to ISDH, these numbers are provisional and only reflect data that has been reported to ISDH’s EM Resources database. Total capacity will change as facilities update information. Numbers should not be characterized as a comprehensive total.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments