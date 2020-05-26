Indiana Coronavirus Cases Up by 373; 18 New Deaths Reported

Throughout the state of Indiana, an additional 373 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Tuesday, May 26.

With ISDH’s Tuesday announcement of 373 additional positive cases, there are now 32,078 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

An additional 18 deaths were announced by ISDH on Tuesday, bringing Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,850.

To date, 230,749 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 226,251 since Monday’s report.

Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator Capacity Remain Steady:

As of Tuesday, nearly ISDH lists 40.8% of ICU beds and 82.1% of ventilators as available.



(Photo: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/)

State-Sponsored Testing Sites:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of this week at the following locations:

Shelbyville High School 2003 S. Miller Street Shelbyville, IN 46176



Miller School – Hammond 6530 New Hampshire Hammond, IN 46323

Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton 2431 S. Crabtree Drive Princeton, IN 47670

Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds 7178 Blue Creek Brookville, IN



A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

