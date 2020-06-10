Indiana Coronavirus Cases Up by Over 300 With 15 New Deaths

On Wednesday, June 10, Indiana’s number of total identified coronavirus cases increased by 339 with the state health department’s daily update, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 38,337.

An additional 15 statewide deaths were also reported on Wednesday, which brought Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,173.

To date, 320,094 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), up from 315,390 since Tuesday’s report.

Statewide ICU Bed Usage as of Wednesday, June 10:

Available ICU Beds : 38.1% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.3% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 49.6%

Statewide Ventilator Usage:

Available Ventilators : 82.6% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.7% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 13.6%

