Indiana Coronavirus Case Total Surpasses 10,000; Over 500 Deaths

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Friday, April 17, announced that 642 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Overall, ISDH reports 10,154 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

A total of 519 Hoosiers have died.

To date, 54,785 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 51,115 on Thursday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Friday, April 17, there are now:

76 total cases in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 1,044 total tested

53 total cases in Warrick County – 4 total deaths – 148 total tested

27 total cases in Daviess County – 1 total death – 167 total tested

16 total cases in Knox County – 145 total tested

14 total cases in Dubois County – 127 total tested

6 total cases in Posey County – 15 total tested

4 total cases in Perry County – 71 total tested

4 total cases in Gibson County – 35 total tested

4 total case in Spencer County – 34 total tested

1 total case in Pike County – 29 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide additional information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

As of Friday, April 17, ISDH reports a total of 10,154 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 207. Marion County accounts for 3,518 of Indiana’s coronavirus cases, and 182 of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (47), Bartholomew (13), Hamilton (21), Hendricks (29), Johnson (13), LaPorte (19), Lake (54), Madison (22), Porter (10), Shelby (11) and St. Joseph (56).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

ISDH Reported 42 new deaths on Friday.

A total of 519 Hoosiers have died to date.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

