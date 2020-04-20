Indiana Coronavirus: 11,686 Total Cases, 569 Total Deaths

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Monday, April 20, announced that 505 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

ISDH reports a total of 11,686 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 569 Hoosiers have died to date.

As of April 20, 64,649 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 61,142 on Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Monday, April 20, there are now:

87 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 1,480 total tested

59 total positive tests in Warrick County – 4 total deaths – 205 total tested

38 total positive tests in Daviess County – 7 total deaths – 200 total tested

18 total positive tests in Knox County – 183 total tested

16 total positive tests in Dubois County – 150 total tested

7 total positive tests in Posey County – 22 total tested

6 total positive tests in Perry County – 98 total tested

5 total positive tests in Gibson County – 45 total tested

4 total positive tests in Spencer County – 43 total tested

1 total positive tests in Pike County – 37 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide additional information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 172.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (25), Cass (16), Clark (15), Elkhart (13), Hamilton (22), Harrison (14), Hendricks (29), Johnson (16), Lake (77) and St. Joseph (13).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

ISDH Reported 7 new deaths on Monday.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

