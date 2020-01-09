Indiana Communities Receive Grants for Water Improvement, Fire Station

Three local Indiana communities will receive federal funding for important projects, including wastewater management and a new fire station.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that 21 rural Indiana communities will receive $12.3 million in federal grant funding.

The grants are part of the Community Development Block Grants that the state of Indiana distributes. The funds go to rural communities to assist in infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalizations, public facilities, and economic developments.

Among the communities that receive grants:

Birdseye in Dubois County was awarded $500,000 to build a new fire station. The facility will have more room for equipment, updated HVAC, pluming and electrical systems, and a large concrete pad to pull fire vehicles out of the building.

Chandler in Warrick County was awarded $600,000 for two new stormwater detention facilities that will offset the burden of the existing stormwater facility.

Washington in Daviess County was awarded $700,000 for wasterwater system improvements. The project will replace the wasterwater treatment plant maintenance building and house the new chemical feed system along with new chemical storage.

Communities in Indiana have a chance to apply for 2020 Community Development Block Grants, with proposals due on April 3rd and the final applications due May 22. For more information, visit https://www.in.gov/ocra/cdbg.htm

