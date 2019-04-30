Indiana Changes Kindergarten Eligibility

Children may be able to start elementary school before their fifth birthday.

Starting this coming school year, kids who turn five on or before September first will be eligible to start kindergarten.

“I just think that being older when you go to kindergarten and start school is more beneficial,” says grandmother, Karen Noble.

Kindergarten is a big year for young students. This is when students develop the basic skills they need to read, write, and do math along with other skills they will carry with them throughout their academic career.

“Like following rules and doing what is required of them,” says Noble.

According to the CDC, developmental milestones are things most children can do by a certain age. Preschoolers should be able to play with other students, use scissors, and recall parts of a story. Kids reach these milestones in how they play, learn, speak, and behave. This comes with experience, time, and maturity.

44News reached out to local school leaders to see how this eligibility change could impact children. They are still assessing the situation.

Comments

comments