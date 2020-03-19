Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Waives Fees During COVID-19 Outbreak

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be making several operational changes effective immediately to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In-branch visits to the BMV should be used only when absolutely necessary.

On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued an executive order allowing the BMV to waive late fees.

The following late fees will be waived, if licenses can not be renewed online:

$6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals

$15 for late vehicle registration renewals

$30 for late title transactions

$15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals

$10 for late salvage titles

Some BMV branches may close due to low staffing. Because of this, some out-of-branch fees will be waived.

However, out-of-branch transactions will be limited to vehicle registration renewal and document replacement.

For more information: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm

