Indiana BMV to Resume Most Walk-in Services June 15

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced on Monday the resumption of most walk-in service beginning June 15, 2020.

Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch except for driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks.

Schedule:

Most Indiana BMV branches will return to a five-day-per-week schedule, Tuesday through Saturday.

All branch hours and branches with different schedules are noted on the branch map page of the Indiana BMV website.

Health and Safety Guidelines:

CDC guidelines will continue to be followed at all branches, which means the number of people allowed in a branch at once will be limited. Appropriate social distancing spacing will also be marked outside branches.

“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks. Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said.

Additionally, customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks, and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same.

“These operational changes will be an adjustment for both customers and employees. With a couple of steps added to the process for safety reasons, visits may feel different than what Hoosiers have grown accustomed to,” Lacy said. “We promise to do everything possible to minimize wait times.”

The Indiana BMV will also continue to accept a limited number of appointments, which can be scheduled by clicking here.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments