Indiana BMV Extends Hours for Voters, After Tech Error

The Indiana BMV will be open early and stay open late on Tuesday, November 5th. This comes after technical issues prevented some Hoosiers from getting IDs on Monday.

The BMV says the issues prevented branches from processing payment transactions.

The error has been fixed and to help voters out, branches in counties with elections are going to be open from 6 am to 6 pm, which will allow anyone needing a valid ID to vote, to get one.

