Indiana BMV Extends Hours of Operation for Primary Election Day

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has issued a reminder that branches will extend hours of operation for the primary election.

Indiana BMV branches will be open on Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 2, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place.

Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that has expired after the last General Election (November 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

Appointments are not required for the two days of extended operations, but service is limited.

Under Indiana state law, BMV branches are open to the public for extended hours on Election Day and the day before Election Day.

Though no appointments will be required on June 1 and 2 for Hoosiers in need of ID services for voting purposes, appointments will resume on June 3 and will be required for all transactions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customer and employee CDC guidelines have been implemented for all BMV related business.

