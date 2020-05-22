Indiana BMV Administrative Penalty Fees to Resume July 1

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced on Friday that administrative penalty fees will resume July 1.

All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee.

Title transactions and new vehicle registration must also be completed before July 1.

Since March 16, administrative fees have been waived to assist Hoosiers who were not able to utilize in-branch services due to the coronavirus pandemic. Online credit card transaction fees were also waived during this time. Those fees will also resume on July 1. Online transactions paid by electronic check, using checking account and routing numbers, do not incur a fee.

It is critical Hoosiers whose renewal deadline has passed or is upcoming, who need to complete a title transfer or register a new vehicle, schedule an appointment with the BMV to complete their transaction prior to the June 30, 2020 deadline.

Hoosiers can schedule an appointment at their local Indiana BMV branch by clicking here.

