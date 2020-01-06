Indiana Bill Proposes Adding “In God We Trust” to Every School Classroom and Library

Republican Senator Dennis Kruse has authored a bill that focuses on adding the national motto “In God We Trust” to every classroom and library at all public and charter schools.

Senate Bill 131 of the 2020 session provides that each school corporation and charter school shall place a durable poster or framed picture representing the national motto of the United States, “In God We Trust”, as well as an accurate representation of the United States flag, and an accurate representation of the Indiana state flag; in each school library and classroom within the school corporation or charter school.

SB 131 specifies the size requirements for the poster or framed picture and the national motto and flags of the United States and state of Indiana – Specifics that were left out of a similar bill that went into effect in Kentucky last year.

The dimensions specified by the bill are four inches in height, by fifteen inches in width, with a print large enough to fill the specified dimensions.

The bill had its first reading today and was referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

Comments

comments