Indiana Bill Would Improve Firefighter Safety, Provide Equipment

A proposed Indiana Senate Bill aims to improve firefighter safety in Indiana by providing safety education as well as funds that would be used to supply equipment and other gear to firefighters.

Authored by Senator Eric Koch, a brief summary of Senate Bill 258 states, “Firefighter safety. Requires the board of firefighting personnel standards and education to establish best practices to improve safety and health outcomes for firefighters. Establishes the best practices fund for the purpose of providing matching grants to political subdivisions and volunteer fire departments to purchase equipment and other gear to implement best practices.”

Senator Eric Koch, R-Bedford, is calling on the experts to come up with a new list of “best practices” through SB 258.

“By establishing best practices we can bring more safety and better health to firefighters who have to work in that environment,” said Koch.

The bill would require the Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education to cover how to avoid cancer-causing chemicals and how to prevent firefighters’ most common injuries, big and small.

The bill would also give workers’ compensation rate discounts to agencies that followed those best practices. It could get final approval in the next couple of weeks.

You can view the full text of Indiana Senate Bill 258 on the Indiana General Assembly website.

Comments

comments