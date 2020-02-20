Indiana Bill to Ban Handheld Use of Cellphones While Driving Moves Forward

Indiana is moving forward with a bill that would ban handheld use of cellphones while driving.

Dozens of victims and families advocated for the law during a hearing.

A brief summary of Indiana House Bill 1070 states:

Distracted driving. Provides that a person may not hold or use a telecommunications device in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle while the motor vehicle is in motion unless the device is used in conjunction with hands free or voice operated technology or used to call 911 to report a bona fide emergency. Removes prohibitions on typing, transmitting, or reading a text message or an electronic mail message while operating a moving motor vehicle. Makes conforming changes.

The bill passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation with a vote of 8-1 Tuesday.

Many lawmakers supported the measure, but some say they’re concerned it won’t be effective.

Some families argued that something needs to be done to address fatal accidents caused by phones across the Hoosier state.

The bill would ban handheld use, but all voice-activated controls would still be allowed for drivers.

The full text of Indiana House Bill 1070 is available to be viewed here.

