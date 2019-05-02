Indiana Becomes Fourth State to Ban Pet Leasing

Indiana has become the latest state to ban pet leasing. Governor Eric Holcomb enacted House Bill 1447 prohibiting those deceptive financing schemes in the state.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, pet leasing is when sellers team up with private lending companies that offer a low monthly payment and pad the purchase with high interest.

On Thursday, ASPCA commended Indiana lawmakers and Gov. Holcomb for banning pet leasing thus becoming the fourth state after California, Nevada and New York to do so.

During the 2019 legislative session, state lawmakers also approved H.B. 1615, which bans the use of gas chambers on animals and strengthens protections for shelter animals in Indiana.

