Barbers in Evansville Go Back to Work Under New Guidelines
As of May 11, it’s back to work for barbers and salon professionals in Indiana, but things aren’t quite the same as they once were.
Under the guidelines of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, barbers and hairstylists in Evansville were able to return to work on May 11.
The Leather Strop Barbershop in Evansville opened its doors for the first time in nearly two months, and even though the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way things operate, employees are glad to be back at work.
“It was a huge impact,” said barber Taylor Vaughn of the Leather Strop Barbershop. “We were out for a couple of months. It’s great getting back into the shop.”
Across Indiana, barbers and hairstylists must follow new guidelines – cleaning and sanitizing their stations and tools after each client’s visit.
Both barbers and clients will also need to wear masks, and employees may only serve one customer at a time.
