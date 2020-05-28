Indiana Banks Offering Financial Help Amid Mobile Banking Boom

With lobbies still closed, Indiana banks are changing the way they operate.

And clients have mixed feelings about not being able to walk into their banks anymore, frustrated by mobile issues.

“People are still getting out and about with trying to get things done,” said Evansville man, Joseph Butler. “Most people are on their feet and hands on. They usually are looking to get into the lobby and talk to a live person.”

But his friend, Christopher Creamer, who walked to the drive-thru of Fifth Third to get his credit card unfrozen, disagrees.

“For their safety and ours health-wise,” he said. “It’s probably not good for people to go in there.”

The owner of a bank building in downtown Evansville says their lobby is closed to ensure everyone’s safety. But in a twist, it’s impacting those at risk seniors they’re trying to protect.

An Evansville banking representative told 44NEWS she had trouble helping an elderly woman who couldn’t deposit her stimulus check because she didn’t have transportation to go to her bank’s drive-thru and she didn’t have a

smartphone — needed to access the mobile banking app.

Creamer had similar app issues.

“My banking wasn’t set-up online [because] it wasn’t set up to a new account when this Covid started,” Creamer said. “I am here now trying to deal with them face to face. And yeah, you still can’t do that.”

But banks are giving financial advice for those struggling during the pandemic.

“They’re caring about clients and [making] sure they be prepared,” Butler said, “and spend most of their money on Covid-19 issues. And they stay on-top of their game.”

Banks are also offering new ways to help those with money issues — allowing clients to skip payments to refinancing loans to lower rates.

