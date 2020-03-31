Indiana AG Urges Hoosiers to Search for Unclaimed Funds Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Hoosiers to check whether they are the rightful owners of unclaimed funds held by the Office of the Attorney General.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of Hoosiers to lose their jobs and forced many to work from home. Attorney General Hill says that under those circumstances, it’s a good time for Hoosiers to see whether the Unclaimed Property Division of the Office of the Attorney General has property owed to them.

“Any Hoosier Who Is Struggling Financially Due to This Public Health Emergency Should Search Indiana Unclaimed to See if There Are Unclaimed Funds Waiting for Them,” Attorney General Hill Said

“While there isn’t property available to everyone, a quick search on our website could potentially improve a difficult situation. It’s worth a look.”

The Unclaimed Property Division of the Office of the Attorney General collects, safeguards and returns unclaimed property to rightful owners.

On average, the Unclaimed Property Division returns more than $1 million per week. From 2017 to 2019, the division returned more than $188 million in unclaimed property to Hoosiers.

So far in 2020, the division has returned more than $14.7 million in unclaimed property.

To Check if You Are the Rightful Owner of Unclaimed Property

Go to indianaunclaimed.gov and click “Search Unclaimed Properties.” Once you have claimed your property, you can track the status of your claim here.

The Unclaimed Property Division has instituted several new procedures to protect its employees due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While all critical functions of the office are being fulfilled, there may be a delay in some services, including the processing and payment of unclaimed property claims.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division may be reached at 1-866-462-5246.

