Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Sues Wildlife in Need

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has taken legal action against the Charlestown-based nonprofit organization called Wildlife in Need (WIN).

Following a months-long investigation, Attorney General Hill took legal action this week against the wildlife center which claims to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife before returning animals to their native habitats.

Attorney General Hill alleges that in reality, Under WIN director Timothy Stark’s guidance, the organization has a history of abusing animals, neglecting to provide basic necessities to animals, and forcing animals to live in “deplorable conditions.”

Further, contrary to its stated purpose as a nonprofit corporation, WIN has allegedly failed to return animals to the native habitats and misapplied assets allegedly collected for animal care.

“This organization claims to promote the best interests of animals when evidence indicates the exact opposite is happening,” Attorney General Hill said. “Generous Hoosiers who have contributed money to Wildlife in Need deserve to know the truth.”

In a lawsuit against WIN, Attorney General Hill asks a court to dissolve the nonprofit organization and to provide other remedies under Indian’s Nonprofit Corporation Act and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Among other things, the lawsuit seeks to liquidate the organization’s assets, arrange placement for all its animals into court-approved animal sanctuaries, and urge WIN directors Timothy Stark and Melisa Lane from possessing and exhibiting animals in the future.

According to court documents, Stark has told multiple WIN employees that he intends to shoot WIN animals if the government attempts to remove them.

You can view the Motion for Preliminary Injunction made by Attorney General Curtis Hill here.

You can view the Attorney General’s Complaint for Appointment of Receiver and Permanent Removal of Directors here.

