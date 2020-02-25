Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Launches Investigation of Juul Labs

On Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the launch of a bipartisan, multi-state investigation into Juul Labs.

A 39-state coalition is investigating Juul’s marketing and sales practices, including the targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding the risks, safety, and effectiveness of smoking cessation devices.

“Vaping poses significant health concerns, and it’s intended only as an alternative to smoking tobacco,” Attorney General Hill said. “Young Hoosiers need to be aware of these risks. We must encourage them to avoid these products, which should only be aimed at adults who want to quit smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

The National Youth Tobacco Survey, conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, found more than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior.

Nicotine use can harm adolescent brain development, according to the CDC. Using nicotine in adolescence, the CDC said, can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.

