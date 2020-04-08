Indiana Attorney General: ACLU Ignoring Indiana Constitution With Demands That Inmates Be Released

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill are sparring over the potential release of inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing more than 25,000 inmates in nearly two dozen facilities, the Indiana Department of Corrections (DoC) confirms 10 offenders have already tested positive for COVID-19. The ACLU worries that those numbers will grow, and has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to take emergency action to protect those behind bars.

“This is not a lawsuit where we’re asking the court to find constitutional rights are being violated. What we’re saying is, is are there ways to make sure everyone’s health can best be protected,” ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk explained.

Falk also pointed out that the DoC employs more than 6,400 people, and so far, 17 of those staff members have also tested positive.

“We’re not talking just about prisoners. We’re talking about a health risk to all of us. We’re asking for common-sense solutions that protect public safety,” Falk continued to explain.

Attorney General Hill is opposing efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union to bring about the release of inmates held in Indiana jails and prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic, insisting the DoC has remained vigilant in protecting inmates and following CDC guidelines.

“Thus far, there’s no indication of any emergency issue that the DoC can’t handle,” said Attorney General Hill.

“The ACLU’s unprecedented request for the court to assume the power to manage prisons and jails is constitutionally and procedurally improper,” Attorney General Hill said. “Administration of the Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana’s prisons belongs in the executive branch of state government.”

A plan released last month by the DoC detailed increased monitoring and sanitation inside of prisons, as well as the suspension of all visitation and isolation of offenders who show symptoms of illness.

“Everything that should be done is being done to protect inmates safety,” Attorney General hill went on to say.

The DoC has already compiled data on inmates that are older, close to release, or not convicted of violent crimes, for seven different counties. However, the DoC has not announced whether any of those inmates have had their sentences amended.

