Indiana Attorney Charged With DUI After Announcing Candidacy

A Warrick County attorney is now deciding if he will run for a coveted house seat after being arrested for DUI.

Charles Richard Martin, who also goes by “Rick”, was arrested early Thursday morning for drinking and driving.

Hours before his arrest, he announced he would be running for House District 75.

Martin has not officially filed for the seat, and whether he will file for candidacy after these events remains a mystery.

The 50-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was cited for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Martin is due in court on February 7, 2020.

