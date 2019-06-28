Indiana American Water Settlement Approved by IURC

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a settlement agreement with Indiana American Water over a rate request that was filed in 2018. The agreement will lead the way for rates to increase for water customers starting in July.

The order would lead the rates to be raised 1.99 percent effective July 1st and then a second increase of 5.79 in May of 2020.

“The impact for most of the company’s residential customers using 4,000 gallons of water each month would be about 34 cents per month after step 1 goes into effect and an additional $2.22 per month when the second step is implemented,” Indiana American Water said in a press release.

In addition to the agreement, the IURC issued an order that would provide a one-time refund to be disturbed to customers over a 12-mont period starting in May 2020. The refund reflects the amount collected in revenue after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was implemented in 2017, but before rates were changed. Indiana American Water says the refund for “the typical residential customer will total approximately $19.26, or approximately $1.60 per month for one year.”

