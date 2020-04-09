Indiana Has 6,351 Cases of Coronavirus; 245 Deaths Statewide: April 9 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 6,351 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana as of Thursday, April 9 – an increase of 408 additional positive cases since Wednesday.

Additionally, the state health department on Thursday reported 42 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosier deaths to 245 statewide.

Indiana Coronavirus Deaths

A total of 245 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

ISDH reports 6,351 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana as of Thursday, April 9

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 127. Marion County accounts for 2,415 of Indiana’s coronavirus cases, and 81 of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Bartholomew (17), Clark (11), Decatur (10), Elkhart (10), Floyd (10), Hendricks (12), Johnson (17), Lake (64) and Porter (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Locally, as of Thursday, April 9, there are now:

49 total positive cases in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 186 total tested

30 total positive cases in Warrick County – 55 total tested

10 total cases in Knox County – 85 total tested

10 total cases in Dubois County – 66 total tested

5 total cases in Posey County – 13 total tested

4 total cases in Gibson County – 22 total tested

1 total case in Spencer County – 18 total tested

To date, 32,133 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 30,869 on Monday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update (April 8): Indiana Coronavirus Cases Near 6,000 as Deaths Surpass 200: April 8 Update

Comments

comments