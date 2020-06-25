Indiana Has 523 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

Another 523 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced in Indiana on Thursday, June 25, by the state health department, bringing the Hoosier State’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 43,655.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), 9 more Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,394.

444,252 total coronavirus tests have been reported in Indiana as of Thursday, up from 431,883 on Wednesday.

Locally, 10 new cases were confirmed in Vanderburgh County on Thursday by ISDH. Other local counties with new cases confirmed by ISDH were Posey (1), Knox (7), Perry (5), and Spencer (1).

As of Thursday, statewide ventilator and ICU bed capacity remained steady according to ISDH:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

