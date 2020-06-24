Indiana: 281 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed

Less than a minute

Indiana had 281 new positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, June 24, according to an announcement made by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

There are now 43,140 total positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the Hoosier State.

A total of 9 new COVID-19 deaths were also announced Wednesday.

There are now 2,386 total coronavirus deaths throughout Indiana.

To date, 431,883 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 426,376 since Tuesday’s report.

