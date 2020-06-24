Indiana: 281 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed
Indiana had 281 new positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, June 24, according to an announcement made by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
There are now 43,140 total positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the Hoosier State.
A total of 9 new COVID-19 deaths were also announced Wednesday.
There are now 2,386 total coronavirus deaths throughout Indiana.
To date, 431,883 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 426,376 since Tuesday’s report.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remained steady as of Wednesday:
Statewide ICU Bed Usage:
- 52.3% ICU Beds in Use – Non-COVID
- 10.5% ICU Beds in Use – COVID
- 37.2% ICU Beds Available
Statewide Ventilator Usage:
- 15.4% Ventilators in Use – Non-COVID
- 3.0% Ventilators in Use – COVID
- 81.6% Ventilators Available
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.
