Indiana 2-Year-Old Found Safe After Reported Abduction

A missing Mishawaka, Indiana boy was found safe after police said he was abducted on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 2-year-old Tevin Luckey was reportedly abducted. Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department (MPD) acted quickly to find the missing boy.

“Thank you to the Indiana State Police and all the other Law Enforcement Officers that were involved in recovering Tevin Luckey so quickly,” MPD said in a Facebook post.

Police believed that Luckey was taken by a man named Ronnie Miles, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Upon further police investigation and search, both 2-year-old Tevin Luckey and Ronnie Miles were found in Elkhart at State Road 19 and Roseland Drive later in the afternoon according to police, who say that Miles took the child without the mother’s permission.

Miles was taken into police custody and is being questioned. It’s unclear whether any charges have been filed at this time.

