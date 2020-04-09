CoronavirusIndiana

Indiana Has 10th Biggest Increase in Unemployment Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Tyrone Morris 59 mins ago
Less than a minute

Indiana landed in the top 10 states with the biggest increase in unemployment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Indiana has seen a 4,298.91% increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

Source: WalletHub

The Hoosier state placed the highest of the Tri-State, with Kentucky ranking at 20 and Illinois at 42.  Kentucky saw a 4,122.61% unemployment increase in 2020.  Illinois saw the lowest, with a 2,163.86% unemployment increase.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close