Independence Day Celebrations in the Tri-State

Independence Day is here and 44News has a list of events to attend to celebrate the holiday.
Here is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the Tri-State:
- Downtown Evansville will host Fireworks on the Ohio on July 4th on the riverfront. Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m., with other events kicking off at 6 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Downtown Henderson will hold the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 4th, with fireworks set to go off at 9:15 p.m. and activities starting at 5 p.m. Click here for more event info.
- Owensboro‘s All American Fourth of July Celebration will take place July 4th on the riverfront from 4-10 p.m. Fireworks will start once the sun goes down. Click here for more music and activities.
- The Beaver Dam Amphitheater will hold Sparks in the Park with the Andy Brasher Band on Saturday, July 6th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Click here to find ticket information.
- Carmi‘s fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on July 4th at the White County Fairgrounds. Click here for more details.
- Derby in Perry County will be shooting fireworks off on the riverfront at sundown on Saturday, July 6th. Click here for more details.
- New Harmony will be hosting a golf cart parade on the morning of July 4th. Events will start at 10 a.m., with the parade set to start at 11. Click here for more information.
- Newburgh‘s “Fireworks and Evening in the Park”, sponsored by German American Bank, were scheduled for Friday, July 5th, but they have been postponed. Click here for more details on the event.
- Madisonville City Park will be hosting a fireworks celebration on July 4, with events running from 5-10 p.m. The Charlie Daniels Band will headline the event. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Mt. Carmel‘s Fantastic 4th Celebration will take place from Tuesday-Sunday. Click here for more details.
- Mt. Vernon‘s fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 6th at River Bend Park. Music will start at 7 p.m. Click here for more details.
- In Princeton, the Gibson County Fairgrounds will host fireworks on July 4th starting at dusk. Events will start at 6 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Holiday World is holding its annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th and July 5th. Click here for more details.