Independence Day Celebrations in the Tri-State

Independence Day is here and 44News has a list of events to attend to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the Tri-State:

Downtown Evansville will host Fireworks on the Ohio on July 4th on the riverfront. Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m., with other events kicking off at 6 p.m. Click here for more details.

will host Fireworks on the Ohio on July 4th on the riverfront. Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m., with other events kicking off at 6 p.m. Click here for more details. Downtown Henderson will hold the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 4th, with fireworks set to go off at 9:15 p.m. and activities starting at 5 p.m. Click here for more event info.

will hold the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 4th, with fireworks set to go off at 9:15 p.m. and activities starting at 5 p.m. Click here for more event info. Owensboro‘s All American Fourth of July Celebration will take place July 4th on the riverfront from 4-10 p.m. Fireworks will start once the sun goes down. Click here for more music and activities.

will take place July 4th on the riverfront from 4-10 p.m. Fireworks will start once the sun goes down. Click here for more music and activities. The Beaver Dam Amphitheater will hold Sparks in the Park with the Andy Brasher Band on Saturday, July 6th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Click here to find ticket information.

will hold Sparks in the Park with the Andy Brasher Band on Saturday, July 6th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Click here to find ticket information. Carmi ‘s fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on July 4th at the White County Fairgrounds. Click here for more details.

‘s fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on July 4th at the White County Fairgrounds. Click here for more details. Derby in Perry County will be shooting fireworks off on the riverfront at sundown on Saturday, July 6th. Click here for more details.

in Perry County will be shooting fireworks off on the riverfront at sundown on Saturday, July 6th. Click here for more details. New Harmony will be hosting a golf cart parade on the morning of July 4th. Events will start at 10 a.m., with the parade set to start at 11. Click here for more information.

will be hosting a golf cart parade on the morning of July 4th. Events will start at 10 a.m., with the parade set to start at 11. Click here for more information. Newburgh ‘s “Fireworks and Evening in the Park”, sponsored by German American Bank, were scheduled for Friday, July 5th, but they have been postponed. Click here for more details on the event.

‘s “Fireworks and Evening in the Park”, sponsored by German American Bank, were scheduled for Friday, July 5th, but they have been postponed. Click here for more details on the event. Madisonville City Park will be hosting a fireworks celebration on July 4, with events running from 5-10 p.m. The Charlie Daniels Band will headline the event. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

City Park will be hosting a fireworks celebration on July 4, with events running from 5-10 p.m. The Charlie Daniels Band will headline the event. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Click here for more details. Mt. Carmel ‘s Fantastic 4th Celebration will take place from Tuesday-Sunday. Click here for more details.

‘s Fantastic 4th Celebration will take place from Tuesday-Sunday. Click here for more details. Mt. Vernon ‘s fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 6th at River Bend Park. Music will start at 7 p.m. Click here for more details.

‘s fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 6th at River Bend Park. Music will start at 7 p.m. Click here for more details. In Princeton , the Gibson County Fairgrounds will host fireworks on July 4th starting at dusk. Events will start at 6 p.m. Click here for more details.

, the Gibson County Fairgrounds will host fireworks on July 4th starting at dusk. Events will start at 6 p.m. Click here for more details. Holiday World is holding its annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th and July 5th. Click here for more details.

Comments

comments