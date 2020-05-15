CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentucky
Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration Canceled Due to COVID-19 Crisis
The Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration has been postponed, the Downtown Henderson Partnership announced Friday,
The event, scheduled for July 3, was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
DHP explored a number of alternatives to using the riverfront as the fireworks venue, but none proved satisfactory and some were rejected after consultation with fire prevention officials.
