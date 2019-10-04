Incredible Magic and Illusion on October 18 in Marion

Love all things prestidigitation?

The Marion Cultural and Civic Center in IL is hosting a very “magical” event!

From the Co-Creator of Broadway’s ‘The Illusionists’ franchise comes an all-new Illusionary Spectacular – ABRACADABRA Live on Tour. Featuring Five World-Class Magicians/Illusionists/Escape Artists/Sleight-Of-Hand Specialists along with a supporting cast of talented Dancers/Visual Artists – not to mention Five Magnificent Macaws and Cockatoos who will appear from nowhere and fly high and low directly above the audience, ABRACADABRA promises ‘Thrills and Skills’ in an all-ages family-friendly format.

Audiences will witness Five ‘The Best of the Best’ Magicians together onstage presenting the Latest and Greatest Magic and Illusion as well as several New World-Premiere Illusion Acts Never Before Seen On Any Stage Anywhere On Earth!

ABRACADABRA Live on Tour is October 18th, 8pm, at Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

