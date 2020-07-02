Increased Traffic Patrols in Evansville Extended Through July

Evansville Police will continue additional patrol activities throughout the month of July through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) Traffic Safety Grant Enforcement.

The Evansville Police Department on Thursday, July 2, announced that the grant which increased patrols in Evansville and was originally set to end on June 30 has now been extended through the month of July.

The increased patrols will focus on aggressive driving, seat belt violations, and intoxicated drivers in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

According to EPD Sergeant Nick Winsett, the point of the increased patrol through the grant is to help reduce or eliminate injury and fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Officers will be concentrating their efforts in high-crash intersections in an effort to further the chances of reducing or eliminating injury and fatality motor vehicle accidents.

Some Evansville areas where increased patrols will be implemented include but are not limited to Covert Ave, Lodge Ave, and Green River Rd.

