Important Figure in Evansville Radio Passes Away

An important figure in Evansville radio has passed away.

Bettie Englebrecht passed away on October 2nd in Evansville. Englebrecht, along with her husband John Englebrecht, were the co-founders of WIKY AM and FM in Evansville. WIKY-FM was the first FM radio station to sign on in the Evansville market.

The Englebrecht also started WTVK in Knoxville, Tennessee and South Central Broadcasting, which had radio stations in Evansville, Knoxville, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as TV stations in those cities.

Bettie Englebrecht was also instrumental with a donation to help start WSWI-AM, the student-run radio station on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana. The station signed on in November of 1981. She was given an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from USI in 2007. She also served on the boards of many organizations, including Goodwill Industries and the University of Southern Indiana Foundation.

She was 99 years old. According to her obituary, friends may visit from 4PM to 7PM on October 9th at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on October 10th at Lutheran Cemetery on North St. Josepth AVe

